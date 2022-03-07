No leadership change in APC CECPC – Akpanudoedehe

The leadership of All Progressives Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has asked public to disregard what it described as ‘fake news’ about a leadership change at the party’s national level.

A section of the media had reported that a Northern governor was planning to take over the APC CECPC leadership.

But debunking the rumour through a statement signed Monday in Abuja, by the APC national Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, said “The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”