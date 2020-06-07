No mercy, bail for rapist in Ekiti, Fayemi declares

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has directed the office of the State Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice to always oppose bail application and plea bargaining for rape offenders.

Fayemi said the issue of rape had gone beyond what a government of a state can conquer, saying he would deploy his position as the Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum to rally the 36 state governors to declare state of emergency against the menace.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while signing the compulsory treatment and care for child victims of sexual violence bill 2020 into law.

The bill targeted at fortifying and tightening loose ends in the Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law 2012 ,had earlier been passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after assenting to the bill, Fayemi said, “The Ministry of Justice is further directed to reaffirm state policy of opposing bail and rejecting plea bargain proposals from perpetrators of rape and child defilement. The State Government’s policy of ensuring that convicted sex offenders do not benefit from my power of prerogative of mercy remains in force.

“We will strengthen the Gender Based Violence Management Committee to continue to provide rapid and comprehensive responses to all forms of violence against women and children. In particular, the GBV Management Committee will be empowered to improve collection and analysis of data to monitor our GBV programmes.

” A state wide sexual violence prevalence study will be commissioned in the general population to enable us have reliable date on the nature of the problem.

“I’m proud to sign a law that affirms one of the important policies of my administration. The ‘Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Bill, 2020’ reaffirms our commitment not only to prompt medical care for child victims of sexual violence but also supports our resolve to achieve the effective prosecution of sex offenders”.

Describing the law as timely, the governor said,”It is fitting that the House of Assembly passed this legislation this week. Over the past few days, our country has witnessed acts of extreme violence perpetrated against women and children. In our state, the story is not different. Not a day passes without reported cases of rape and child defilement” .

Reeling out steps taken to deal with offenders and reduce the scourge, Fayemi said he had opened a Register of Sex Offenders of all persons convicted of acts of sexual violence and have adopted a policy of publicly naming and shaming convicted sex offenders aside enacting a progressive Gender Based Violence Law.

Listing the benefits inherent in the new law, he said: ” By virtue of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Law, 2020’, a child victim of sexual violence in this State will have rapid access to a medical facility that can administer emergency medical care, including treatment to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and counseling”, he stated.