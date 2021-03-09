No more negotiation with bandits, Niger gov. declares

… To equip vigilantes with pump action guns

The Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has resolved to equip vigilantes groups in the state with pump action guns to enable them confront bandits whom he called enemies of the people, adding that government will no longer engage in any form of dialogue with the criminals

Governor Sani Bello stated this Monday at Kasuwan Garba in Mariga local government area of the state during a meeting with over 200 members of vigilantes in the area as part of his moral boosting visits to vigilante groups across the state.

He said, “henceforth, all vigilantes in the state will be provided with automatic pump action to enable them take the fight to the bandits in their hideouts”.

The vigilantes had complained that lack of modern weapons has remained greatest challenge in their fight against the armed bandits whom they said are heavily equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons.

Also, contrary to demands by the bandits in the state in a viral audio record asking the government to disband the vigilante group as one of the conditions for a ceasefire, the governor said there is no amount of threat from the bandits that will force the Government to disband the vigilante group in the state.

“We are not going to disband the vigilantes as a result of threat from the bandits, even when the Banditry activities in the state stopped, the vigilantes will still be there to provide security at the local government areas”, he said.

He restated the state government stands that it will not go into any form of negotiation with the bandits for payment of ransom for release of kidnapped victims in the state.

He however gave the assurance that any bandit that repents and surrender their weapon will be reintegrated into the society and settle to live a normal life.

According to him, “there will be no dialogue but any of them that repent and surrender his weapons will be forgiven and we will compensate such bandits to be able to live a normal live in the society”.

He said he was in Kasuwan Garba, one of the areas that are under siege from the bandits to identify with the vigilante members for the lose of their members to armed bandits and to boost their moral in their fight against the armed bandits.

While commending the efforts of vigilantes for restoring some level of peace in the area, the governor urged them not to relent until the war is completely won.

He said, “I understand that there is peace here now but we will not relent because we will not allow them to succeed”.

Earlier the Chairman of Mariga local government Council, Alhaji Idris Suleiman explained that 50 members of the vigilante picked from each of the four districts in the local government have successfully kept the activities of the bandits at bay,

He added ,”the people are now having some level of peace across the 22 villages hitherto under siege from Bandits”.

According to him, “the vigilantes are on top of the security situation in the area. What they need is modern equipment to be able to confront these bandits who are carrying automatic weapons”.

