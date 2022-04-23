No one can force me out of Manchester United – Maguire

Harry Maguire has vowed he will not be forced out of Manchester United after he and his family were the subjects of a terrifying bomb threat on Wednesday.

The Red Devils captain received an email claiming a device had been planted at the home he shares with his fiance, Ferne Hawkins, and their two young children.

received the message shortly after he returned home following Tuesday night’s chastening 4-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Cheshire Police searched the defender’s Alderley Edge property but no device was found, while a second sweep of the house also failed to unearth evidence of a serious threat.

Despite what appears to have been a hoax, Maguire was said to have been shaken by the incident but has told close friends the incident has only strengthened his resolve.

United signed Maguire for £80million from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 and promoted him to the position of club captain during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and a new defensive partner, Raphael Varane, appears to have impinged on Maguire’s authority and affected his peformances.

Erik ten Hag’s appointment as United’s next permanent manager has only served to intensify the speculation surrounding Maguire’s future, especially given reports that Ten Hag is prioritising a move for his former Ajax charge Matthijs de Ligt.

