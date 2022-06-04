No one is complete without Sports – Dare

Any able – bodied person without sports in his or her life is not complete, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Akin Dare, has said.

The Minister stated this in Abuja Saturday while declaring open Table Tennis and Badminton competitions organised by journalists covering the Senate under the aegis of the Senate Press Corps (SPC)

Dare who was represented by former Olympic medalist, Mary Onyali – Omagbemi, said sports in whatever form was required exercise for physical fitness of any body and by extension, healthiness at all times.

“A wholesome person is not complete without the physical fitness sports or regular exercise inject into it,” he said.

The Minister commended the Senate Press Corps for adding sports into its Press week events this year and urged it to sustain it.

“It is heartwarming that you have added the Sports dimension to your yearly Press Week.

“This will no doubt ,help in keeping your members physically fit , healthy and invariably required sound mind needed for their jobs as watchdogs of the society , analysts and dissectors of contemporary national issues,” he said.

Mary Onyali later presented trophies to winners of the Badminton competition, Huram Lokodi, while the ones for the winners of Table Tennis competition was done by the Chairman of FCt chapter of NUJ, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, and Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, FCT chapter, Barrister Moses Ebute ( SAN)

Mr Ignitius Nkwoh of NTA won the Table Tennis competition while Mr Deji Elumoye of the This day Newspapers and Mustapha Eniseyin of MITV, won the second and third medals respectively.

Earlier before the competitions, members of the Senate Press Corps, led by their Chairman, James Itodo of Radio Nigeria (Abuja Operations), did jogging and road walk for physical fitness.

