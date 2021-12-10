No part of Kwara’ll be left in our development agenda – Abdulrazaq

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assured that no part of the state would be left in his administration’ s development agenda.

He said investments on rural roads and river crossings and basic amenities are meant to open up the hinterlands for agricultural and commercial purposes.

Speaking at the public presentation of the autobiography of Prof. Luke Ekundayo Edungbola at the University of Ilorin Wednesday, the governor commended the pioneering works of the academic whose efforts have been credited for the eradication of Guinea Worm in Nigeria.

The governor called the public presentation “a celebration of a long journey properly documented for posterity” and thanked Edungbola for his service to humanity.

Edungbola, former deputy vice chancellor of university of Ilorin and world-class parasitologist, is most notable for his pace-setting research on Guinea Worm and how his works helped to save millions of lives, mostly in the rural areas of Nigeria.

Responding to Prof. Edungbola’s remarks about his Alabe community in Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun local government and how the area was long cut off from development, the governor said efforts are ongoing to fix more rural roads and other basic amenities across the state, including the one connecting Alabe and many communities in the district.