No part of Nigeria will be ignored under my watch – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja, said no part of Nigeria would be ignored under his watch.

The President gave the assurance when he received a delegation of Ugep Kingdom in Cross River state, led by His Royal Highness, Obol Ofem Ubana, Obol Lopon of Ugep, a retired Army officer.

The President was responding to a request by the royal father for the federal government to intervene and resolve inter-ethnic conflicts, affecting several communities namely Nko, Nyima, Oyadama, Edibe, Usumtong, Adadama and Ekureku.

“I assure you that under my watch, no part of Nigeria will be ignored.

I am very pleased that you (the traditional ruler) have shared some professional background as a former military officer.

My experience of being in the military afforded me the opportunity to work with all Nigerians and this is a lifetime experience,” he said.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler thanked the President for appointing Yakuur sons into exalted positions in government, including Chief of Naval Staff, Minister of Niger Delta and Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution.

He pledged the support of his community to the president’s ‘’quest to rescue Nigeria.’’

