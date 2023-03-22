No perfect democracy in the world –  Ndoma Egba

Former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, has hit back at those condemning the conduct of the just concluded general elections, saying there is no country, the world over that has a perfect democracy.

In a chat with journalists, Wednesday, the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said democracies have peculiarities and that the world should give Nigeria’s democracy time to evolve.

He said: “Democracy keeps evolving from stage to stage. So, ours is still evolving and it is only 24 years old. Your own (United States of America’s) is 200 years plus and you are still having issues.

“Democracy grows according to its environment and they should allow us develop our democracy. Yes, the election was not perfect, but we’ll try to improve on our system.

“If we had a perfect democracy anywhere, Donald Trump wouldn’t have tried to stop the result of the 2020 presidential election in America.

The people teaching us standard of democracy should remove the yoke in their own eyes before they come and remove the spec in our eyes.”

On the emergence of Senator Prince Bassey Otu as governor-elect of Cross River state, Senator Ndoma Egba said: “I thank God for the choice of Senator Otu as governor.

“It was not the choice between Senator Otu and the candidate of the PDP, it was a choice between justice and lack of justice. It was a choice between history and the lack of history.”

