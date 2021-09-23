No permission required to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque – Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that there is no need for obtaining permit and taking appointment through the Eatmarna application to perform prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The Ministry stated that “Permit is required only to pray at the Rawdah Sharif or visit the grave of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Showing the immune health status on the Tawakkalna application is the only prerequisite to enter and perform prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque,”

It added that the status on Tawakkalna application should be immune by two doses of vaccine against coronavirus or recovery after infection of the virus or completing 14 days after becoming immune by taking one dose of the vaccine.

