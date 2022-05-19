No place for violence in democracy, use your PVC, Malagi tells Nigerians

Blueprint Newspapers publisher and leading gubernatorial aspirant in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has said there is no place in democracy, admonishing Nigerians use their PVC, not weapons in the forthcoming general elections.

Malagi stated this Thursday during a consultative meeting with local government legislators from the 25 local government areas of the state.

He advised the counsellors whom he described as grassroot mobilisers to prevail on the electorates to shun violence as democratic process commences.

He said, “I urged you to ensure the maintenance of peace in your respective wards and local governments in the state because there cannot be any meaningful development in the absence of peace.

He explained that in democratic system, PVC was the only instrument used to elect leaders and not weapons, adding that, “you should therefore ensure that you use your PVC effectively during the 2023 elections.”

Malagi enumerated several developmental policies he would implement if elected governor to include rural and urban infrastructural development, improved standard of living of the people, education, agriculture and health.

He assured that he would deliver dividends of democracy to the people if elected,, adding, “I therefore solicit for your support to get the flag of our great party at the forthcoming primaries and to become elected governor in 2023”.

The councillors in their various submission assured of their unflitching support to the aspirant adding that they were confident that Malagi will deliver good governance to the state when he becomes the next governor.

