No plan to bring back SARS – IGP



The Insoecror Gernels of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has assured that there was no plan by the Nigeria Police Force to bring back the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Thursday, in Abuja, said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that IGP Usman Baba has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct SARS.

“The Force wishes to categorially emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever.



“The IGP notes that the Force has since reorganised its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS. “Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the police and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.”.According to the Spokesperson, “The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public.”