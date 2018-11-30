No plan to impeach Gov Emmanuel-APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State chapter says it has no plan by whatever guise to impeach the State Gov. Udom Emmanuel as being speculated in some quarters.

The party also expressed disgust with the PDP’s call for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Musa Kimo, who is barely one week in office, stating that it smells the rat.

The State APC chairman, Mr Ime Okopido, stated this yesterday dismissed allegations that the crisis in the state House of Assembly was masterminded by its lawmakers.

Rather engage in unnecessary wrangling, Okopido said that the APC and its lawmakers would not waste precious time to institute a process of impeachment on the governor, who has about three months before he would sacked by the electorate.

The chairman debunked allegation made by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that its lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant were planning to impeach the governor.

Recall that the State PDP chairman, Mr Paul Ekpo, had on November 27, alleged that the APC lawmakers had concluded plans to impeach the governor was faulty and misleading.

“Let me state categorically clear that we in APC have never discussed plans to impeach the governor, and indeed, we are not interested in moving for his impeachment.

“Rather, we are eagerly waiting for March 2, 2019, when Akwa Ibom people will vote out this incompetent and clueless governor.

“We have just three months to go, so there is no need to waste time on impeachment. Very soon our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nsima Ekere will be entrusted with the mandate to rescue the state from the PDP misrule”, Okopido said.

He accused the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Speaker, Onofiok Luke of instigating the crisis by illegally declaring vacant the seats of five APC members of the House, in spite of subsisting court action.

“Neither the party nor its lawmakers have any hand in the current crisis in the House of Assembly. In fact, that illegality is the immediate cause of the crisis”, he said and accused the PDP of deliberately misleading the public.

He said the way and manner the PDP and its agents were insulting APC chieftains in the state and even the law enforcement agents for doing their work was deplorable.

The APC went on to express confidence in the State CP, Kimo, saying that it is satisfied with the work the CP and his team are doing to maintain law and order in the state.



