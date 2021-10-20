No plan to impeach Oyo dep gov – Assembly

Oyo state House of Assembly Wednesday stated that there was no plan to impeach the state deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

The lawmakers through the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, Kazeem Olayanju, condemned the rumoured plan to impeach the deputy governor.

He described it “as baseless, misleading and absolutely condemnable.”

Olayanju said the fallacious story which first appeared in an online news publication Monday was amusing to all the 33 lawmakers in as there was never a time such was discussed or the idea was muted by the legislators in the chamber or outside.

“ The purportedly planned impeachment process against the Oyo state deputy governor by the House under my watch is a farce, a fluke and a figment of the sick imagination of the writer, sponsor or originator of the fake news.

“We were dumbfounded when we read the news and we were asking ourselves if the story was actually referring to us. The leadership of the House condemned the rumour and its purveyor describing the story as baseless, misleading and absolutely condemnable.

“Is it also not comical for the purveyor of the fake information to claim that Oyo lawmakers would be meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ghana to orchestrate the planned removal of the deputy governor? There is really nothing of such from our end here. We just resumed from our recess and we already have a lot of legislative matters begging for attention on our table.”

The chairman, Oyo state House of Assembly Committee on Information, Communication and Technology added that, “the issue of impeachment process against the deputy governor is strange to us and we are not aware of it.”