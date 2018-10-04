No plan to introduce tuition fees in public varsities – FG

The federal government yesterday described as untrue the allegation by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it was mulling plans to raise tuition fee in the nation’s public universities to N350, 000 per session.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr.

Sonny Echono, in a reaction, said there was no iota of truth in the allegations already making the rounds in the country.

While speaking at a symposium to herald the 2018 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja, Echono insisted that federal government institutions were tuition-free and that the “current administration has not contemplated introduction of tuition fees or approving such humongous charges of N350,000 in public universities”.

He, however, admitted that there need for the re-establishment of Education Bank, and explained that it would serve “not just for the purpose of students’ loan, but also provide resources for private sector operators intervening in the education sector”.

Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo, who raised the concerns about fee hike, had told newsmen that the objection of the union to the proposed tuition fee increase led to the collapse of 2017/2018 Renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

But the Permanent Secretary, who represented Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu at the symposium, deviated to react to the ASUU claims insisted that Federal Government has no plan to introduce tuition fees or approved increase of tuition fees in public universities.

He said: “Ordinarily, we will not have responded to it, but because ASUU is a very responsible organisation and have been our partners, so, it is better that we correct the impression.

“The federal government did not and has no intention of introducing tuition fees in our universities, not to even mention a humongous figures of N350,000.

“This can easily be verified, the students have just registered for school now and their parents are aware of how much they paid.

“What is true is that because of the commitment of the present administration to guarantee the right of the Nigerian child not only to education, but to be positively engaged, the President directed that the Ministry along with Ministry of Finance, should jointly organise a workshop that will come up with sustainable and very workable recommendation on funding education in Nigeria.

“To this end, we have been engaging with various stakeholders, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities who have come up with a very useful contribution.

“There was reference to the issue of re-establishing the Education Bank, this is a policy of development and why do we believe that we require an Education Bank? “We know that government cannot bear the burden of funding the education alone.

The private sector has its role to play especially in tertiary education.

“Even in public institutions, we have heard so many private sector operatives saying they want to assist the government or partner with government under Public Private Partners

