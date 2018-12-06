No plans for mass retirement of staff –NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that there are no plans by the corporation to carry out mass retirement of its staff.

According to NNPC’s Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the oil corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, said this at an event organized by Corporate Services Autonomous Business Units (ABU) to showcase its products and services to the public.

Mr. Nghamadu added that the GMD charged the management and staff of the corporation to go about their duties and continue to give their best to the establishment and ignore the rumours of sack.

The NNPC spokesman explained that the recent retirement of some staff following the last management promotion, was restricted to those who had been performing below par.

“They were a disincentive to those remaining in the system and it was only appropriate to disengage them to allow some fresh air for others to rise,’’ he said.

He noted that Baru harped on the need for staff to be law-abiding, resourceful and disciplined.

He urged staff “to come up with innovative ideas and best-in-class practices to reposition the corporation and sustain its pride in the national economy as it strove for global recognition.

