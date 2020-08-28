No plans to join PDP, or any other party – Oyo ALGON chair

As the legal battle over local government administration in Oyo state continues, the state chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, on Friday disclosed that he had no plans to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said in a statement in Ibadan that the said defection was “nothing, but mere propaganda and untrue to purposely mislead the people of Oyo state.”

“The propaganda is untrue, cannot be true and will never be true. I am not a stomach infrastructure unprincipled politician who hops from party to party seasonally based on transient political climate change to survive.

“I have never discussed with anyone in PDP or any party and will never think of PDP because political leprosy or Covid-19 will never be my portion (with due respect to my good social friends in PDP).

Since I joined politics in 1992 as a youth leader of MKO Abiola Hope '93 presidential campaign, I have been a progressive and I remain as a progressive and I will die as a progressive politician," he said.