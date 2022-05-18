No plans to organise another 2022 UTME – JAMB



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned the general public, particularly candidates in the just-concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), to be wary of the antics of fraudsters who are making false claims of errors in the scoring of candidates in the 2022 UTME.

This was contained in a statement by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin Wednesday.

“The Board is, therefore, maintaining for the upteenth time, that the UTME is a computer-based test that are scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.

“Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brains of the masterminds of these baseless imputations. Hence, the Board reiterates that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organise another UTME,” the statement reads in part.

Benjamin said the clarification became necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organised.

“The Board wishes to state that the report is not only false, mischievous, but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the Board had put in place to protect candidates.

“The public would recall that the Board had envisaged some of these inglorious strategies of these nefarious individuals and had sounded a note of warning to the candidates and the general public alike so as to preclude the possibilities of them falling victims of the evil machinations of fraudsters,” he said.

Benjamin therefore, advised the general public to disregard this fake report as it does not emanate from JAMB nor has it authorised any individual or group to make such a pronouncement on its behalf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

