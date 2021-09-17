No plans to shut down services in South-east – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), said there were no directives on its members to shut down services in the South-east part of the country.

Its national secretary, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in a press release, Friday, disassociated the association from the purported call on members to shut down services.

“A purported planned shutdown of services in Southeast by unknown persons, has come to the notice of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which we categorically disassociate ourselves from and outrightly appeal to all members of IPMAN in the zone and all other zones to discard such fake information,” the statement read in part.

According to him, it is instructive to state that IPMAN did not hold any national executive council (NEC) meeting, talk less of resolving to shut down services in the Southeast, contrary to what an impostor President has allegedly said in his statement of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

