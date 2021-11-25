No plot to impeach Jigawa assembly speaker – House

Chairman Jigawa state House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Adamu, Thursday, said the rumour alleging plans to impeach the Speaker, Idris Garba Jahun is fake.

While speaking to newsmen, Adamu said the report was cooked against the House by trouble makers whose motive was to stain the image of the state legislature and its members.

He said “This is fake news from the people that don’t wish the state well,” adding that the assembly members, speaker and the executive arm were in good working relationship.

He stated further that any report alleging plot to impeach the speaker is totally fake, pointing out that the lawmakers were in good working relationship with the speaker.

“Such issue was never discussed by members; the House must have a reason if it must impeach the speaker. What is the reason? No senator is meddling in the affairs of the house, we are independent. Can those peddling such false rumour come out and prove their allegation?” he asked.

He said the assembly was more concerned about the well being of the state, rather than individual interest, adding that the lawmakers could not sit for some time now because they were attending seminars and workshops outside the state.

However, it was rumoured that the speaker was among the top contenders for the governorship ticket from a group not loyal to the governor.