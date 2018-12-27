No policeman deployed to fight Boko Haram missing – NPF

Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has debunked news in the media that about 167 policemen deployed to fight insurgency in the North-east absconded from duty.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, in a press statement, yesterday in Abuja, said that all the 2000 Policemen deployed to the region have reported and are on ground for combat operation alongside the military.

It read in part: “The Force wishes to categorically state that the story is untrue, absolute falsehood and a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in the ongoing fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The insinuation in some quarters and as reported in the story that 167 out the 2000 additional Police Officers recently deployed by the IGP absconded is not correct and should be disregarded by members of the public.

“These 2000 Police personnel are to complement the efforts of the Military to add new impetus to the fight against the decimated Boko Haram insurgency.”

According to the spokesperson, “This story was investigated and it was found out not to be correct, there is no reason whatsoever that Police personnel deployed for the operations in the North-east would abscond.

“The Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel have been engaged actively in the front line along with the Military in the fight against Boko Haram terrorist group since the inception of the insurgency.

“The list of 167 names attached to the story is fake as the Officers mentioned are on ground in the North East.”

Moshood implored members of the public are to “disregard the story in its entirety as a pure misinformation and hearsay.

“It is evidently clear that the writer of the story has never visited the venue of training or witness the deployment of the Police personnel in the operation but rely ignorantly on hearsay from misguided individuals who are being used to work against national interest and security.

“The NPF will continue to hold the media in a very high regard as a veritable partner in ensuring adequate security and success of the fight against insurgency, however, the media are implored not allow their esteemed publication be used publish falsehood capable of misinforming and misleading the public,” he urged.