‘No promotion scam in PSC board, NPF’

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has debunked claims that there is promotion and bribery scandal in the commission and Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

A press statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Friday in Abuja, said that: “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to an online publication, Desert Herald of Thursday, December 13, 2018, captioned, “Revealed: Promotion And Bribery Scandal Rocks Police Service Commission and Nigeria Police Force.”

He said that: “The publication referred to an alleged petition by some aggrieved Police officers. The alleged petition dated December 10, 2018 and written by concerned officers of Course 23/2009 Cadets and addressed to the Chairman of PSC, raised concerns of instances of placing their juniors precisely those of course 24/2010 and course 3/2010 Staff College, Jos, ahead of them on seniority roll.”

The spokesperson said that: “Commission wishes to state that there is no case of corruption in the promotion of Police Officers.

“Although the Commission is in possession of the petition which was received just two days ago, December 12, 2018, on this subject, the issues raised have nothing to do with the new management.

“The promotions in question were done by the immediate last Management on June 11, 2018. The new Management on assumption of duty noticed the error and has since started working to rectify it in line with its decision to ensure that police promotions must be based on established rules and regulations and due process.

“The commission’s next Plenary Meeting which holds before the end of the year is expected to correct the errors and place the officers at their proper positions.”

The statement further said that: “The commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police that henceforth he must ensure that the staff list of all ranks are updated before forwarding any recommendation for promotion. “Consequently, the commission has communicated with him our stepping down the promotion of the DSPs to SP and ASPs to DSP, pending the receipt of the updated records which will enable us properly consider the recommendations.

“The commission wishes to state once again that the new Management is committed to entrenching probity, competence, rule of law and seniority in the management of Police promotions.

We have noted that the publication by Desert Herald negates all ethics of journalism by not taking measures to verify the authenticity of the allegation.

“The commission will therefore like to advise that serious issues like the one in question be handled with caution and responsibly as in future any further attempt to drag the image of the commission to the mud will attract appropriate legal action.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.