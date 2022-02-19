No regret appointing Anyim as SGF – Jonathan

The immediate past Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said he has no regret appointing former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Jonathan who expressed hope that if given another opportunity, Anyim will do better, commended him for diligent service to Nigeria.

Jonathan spoke during his opening remark as the Chairman of the 61st birthday anniversary of the former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Saturday, at International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The former President also revealed that the celebrant wanted to be the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he was appointed as the SGF.

He said, “We zoned SGF to South-east. There are sound and competent people there, but it fell on Pius and we made him the SGF.

“We found him worthy as a Nigerian with so much capacity to turn things around. I have no regrets appointing him. He served diligently, and if given another opportunity he will do better,” he added.

Other dignitaries that honour former SGF at the ongoing birthday anniversary are President Muhammdu Buhari who is represented by the incumbent SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Others include Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Adolphus Nwabara, and former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa.