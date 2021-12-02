No room for opposition within to ruin APC – Factional CECPC

The factional Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said some leaders of the party are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The committee also said they are masquerading as members of the ruling APC and hell-bent to ruin the party, saying that the new convention panel would not in any way allow before, during and after its scheduled convention on February 26, 2022.

Recall that the Progressives Youth Movement (PYM) on Monday inaugurated a new CECPC in Abuja, and ‘sacked’ the Buni-led committee, insisting that they did so in line with the guidelines of the party’s constitution.

But Buni’s committee fired back immediately, saying that the youth were not known to the party and as such they were impostors.

Reacting to Buni’s committee, the Chairman of the new CECPC, Prince Mustapha Audu, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said the youth are card-carrying members of the party and sacrificed for it.

“Unfortunately, we’ve read all the reports that Senator John Akpanudoedehe released about PYM and the new caretaker committee. It is quite unfortunate that a leader like that will be assassinating our characters, and will be making false allegations against us.

“All of us who are members of PYM, these are our APC membership cards. We are all APC members that have been through the entire process. We’ve sacrificed for the party, we’ve given so much but it is quite unfortunate this narrative is coming out.

“This is always what happens when somebody says the truth, when somebody says there is something wrong in our dear party, those who are creating those issues are the ones blackmailing us, and in all honesty, some of these people are PDP members,” Audu said.

He added, “Senator Akpanudoedehe who made these allegations against young people that have given so much, we were in the APC long before he came to the party. He was a Senator in the PDP and a Minister of State FCT under the same PDP. Two different PDP administrations.

“So, how can he know the people who are APC members. We’ve worked hard for this party, we’ve sacrificed for this party, we’ve dedicated ourselves! The PDP has done their own convention, therefore we are the laughing stock of the nation. We, the young people, don’t have anywhere else to go.

“All we’re saying is that we want the right things to be done. We want our APC convention done, we want quality leaders, we want youthful inclusion, and we want to be part of the process, what’s wrong with that?”