No room for underage gaming in Oyo – DG

The director general, Oyo state Gaming Board, Mr Olajide Boladuro, Sunday said there is no room for underage gaming in and across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Boladuro stated this in Ibadan while addressing a press conference organised by the board ahead of its forthcoming Annual Stakeholders Forum held at Horizon Suite hall, Isaac Boladuro street, Mobil, Oluyole.

The director general stated that the gaming board is committed into ensuring reduction of underage gaming in Oyo state to an all time low.

He added that part of the achievements of the board included the regulation and digitisation of gaming and lottery agents’ enumeration and registration in Oyo state, increased stakeholders buy in for corporate social responsibility partnership with Oyo state government.

Boladuro stated that the board has achieved “58% growth in IGR through effective regulations and reforms, attracted 21% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the gaming and lottery industry in Oyo state through our ease of doing business.

“The Oyo state Gaming Board is a gaming regulatory agency of the Oyo state government vested with the powers and functions of regulating betting/gaming operations through registration and issuance of licences /permits, monitoring, inspection of gaming activities and protecting the interest of all stakeholders in the gaming industry in Oyo state, Nigeria”, he said.

Mr Boladuro added, “The board regulates all categories of gaming operations such as Lotto/lotteries , Pools betting , Sports betting ( online and offline) , casinos, telephone/scratch cards, /interactive games, virtual gaming, promotional competition, arcades/gaming machines and many other type of gaming operation in the state.”

