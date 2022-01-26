No zoning list yet, Buni denies ‘fake document’ in circulation



Governor of Yobe state and chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has denied purported zoning list in circulation, describing it as baseless and unfounded.

A zoning list surphased on social media early in the week quoting Buni as source of the list.

But denying the purported list through a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by his spokesman, Mamaan Mohammed, described the said announcement as “false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.”

Buni urged the media to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.

“The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.”