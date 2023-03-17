NOA charges Kogi electorate to shun vote-buying, violence

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged eligible voters in Kogi state to shun vote buying or selling and other vices that can impede the integrity of the election.

The Kogi state acting Director of NOA, Mrs Florence Yemisi Olorunnishola, stated this at a continuous voter education toward 2023 general elections, organised by the agency to caution the electorate against issues that can lead to electoral violence during the election.

She stated that it is only House of Assembly election that will be conducted by INEC on Saturday and charged eligible voters in the state to shun electoral violence.

“The House of assembly election is to enable us to elect our lawmakers and the process should be supported and be violence free.

“We are appealing to voters to come out and vote the candidates of their choice.

“You should shun vote buying or election and violence, avoid void votes by voting correctly,” she said.

She also appealed to political actors and their supporters to play the game according to the rule, saying in any election there must be a winner and losers.

She cautioned the contestants not to see the Saturday election as a do or die affair, noting that whoever loses election in 2023 can stand a better chance to win in the nearest future.

