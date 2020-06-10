NOA embarks on measures against COVID- 19

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa state has embarked on public sensitisation on precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

State director of the agency, Malam Shu’aibu Haruna, who flagged off the campaign at Dutse central market, said the scourge of the disease in this part of the country informed the need for people to be sensitised on the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the pandemic is factual contrary to speculations by some individuals who refuted the existence of the virus.

Malam Shu’aibu Haruna sympasised with the traders of Dutse central market over the recent windstorm damage. He called on them to abide by the professional advice against the spread of the pandemic.

In his address, the chairman of the traders association, Alhaji Nuhu Hussaini, said his members were fully aware of the pandemic considering their compliance with the recent lockdown order imposed on Dutse metropolis.