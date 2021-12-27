Nobody can intimidate Buni-led APC c’ttee over convention – Group





The Director- General of the Coalition of Progressive Youth Groups in Nigeria and in the Diaspora (COPY-ND), Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, has dismissed the empty threats of yet another group called Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM), that threatened to occupy its National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the convention date.

In a statement released by the Secretary of the group, Blessing Akinlosotu, Isyaku reiterated that no youth group can intimidate the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni into organising the national convention at anyone’s convenience.

“The Caretaker Committee is competently handling the Convention planning process and the Chairman having briefed Mr. President on its work has suggested February 2022 to hold the Convention and it cannot be distracted by anyone. The specific date for the 2022 Convention will definitely depend on the dynamics of the positive developments taking place in the party and can only be announced by the party and not by any external body claiming legitimacy of membership of the party.

“We believe also that the CECPC is conscious of the INEC’s time lines on Conventions and Primaries ahead of the 2023 election and will not miss out”.

He further state that “At its 18th Regular Meeting, the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has confirmed that the party is already forming the necessary Committees and structures ahead of the Convention, so the intimidatory remarks of the PMM is therefore needless.

“The COPY-ND is supporting the party through its membership base worldwide, to conduct a National Convention that will further cement the party ahead of the 2023 Election, so that we can cruise again to victory. We are only reminding the party not to forget the youths of the party in being part of its Planning Committees and elective position slots, as it prepares for the convention”.

