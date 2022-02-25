Nobody can shortchange PDP in Plateau bye-elections – Bauchi gov

The Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has assured stakeholders in the affected constituencies that the Council would “not allow anyone to shortchange PDP in the outcome of the polls.”

Governor Bala is the co-chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Plateau state bye elections in Bassa/Jos North and Pankshin South Constituencies.

He gave the assurance on Friday at a meeting with members of the Council held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, Plateau state.

The co-chairman said the meeting was to review the preparedness of the PDP ahead of the bye- elections with a view to blocking all leakages that could affect its victory.

“On behalf of my colleague, the chairman of the Council, His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, we are here to reposition and give support to the Plateau chapter of PDP for us to win the forthcoming bye- elections.

“We are here for our party, we must thank God for what we are today as a party, it is true that PDP is the only party in Nigeria with the required experience with those who know how to lead. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.

“We have made arrangements to ensure we are not shortchanged in the outcome of the elections and I am optimistic that with what we are doing, we have the chances of reclaiming Plateau state,” he said.

He pleaded with INEC and security agencies to ensure justice in the process by providing a level playing ground to all the parties, assuring that PDP “is not encouraging its members to short-change anybody.”