NOC advanced sports management course set to kick off 

The Advanced Sports Management Course is an initiative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through Olympic Solidarity and the National Olympic Committee.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has scheduled the first module of the 6th edition to hold in Lagos. The course is designed to equip sports administrators with knowledge of how to develop, maintain a solid and sustainable administrative structure that can deliver the support needed by athletes and administrators.

The course manual is based on Managing Olympic Sports organization and it comprises six chapters.

This edition of the course will be a combination of physical and virtual. It will be anchored by the two International Olympic Committee Certified Course Directors, Prof. Clement Fasan and Dr. Dyagas Jonathan, and other invited speakers.

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel will declare the session open.

·

·

·

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

