NOC Athletes Commission forum holds in Abuja

The Athletes Commission of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), an affiliate of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold its annual seminar between June 20th – 21st, 2022 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The seminar according to the Chairman of the Commission, Olumide Oyedeji, is very important as athletes prepare for the Commonwealth Games in July to be held in Birmingham.

“We are gathering in Abuja for our annual forum where issues bothering on athletes shall be discussed and as well share from the knowledge of the instructors we have invited for the two days event”.

In a release signed by Phemmy Adetula, the Public Relations Officer, NOC, the athletes shall dwell on Effective Running of Athletes Commission at National Federation, Anti-Doping/WADA – Engaging Athletes About Clean Sport, Sports Injuries, Competition Manipulation- Safeguarding/Prevention of Harassment and Abuse, Psychology of Sport Performance amongst others topics.

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, will give the opening remarks. The welcome address will be by Mr Sunday Dare, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development while the distinguished Instructors are as follows; Dr. Mrs Toyin Aluko, Odion Aikhoje, Pham. Oyerinde, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye, Dr Robinson Okosun, Dr Dayo and Malam Abdulrahman.

The Athletes Commission forum will close with the election of new executives for another four year cycle and certificates shall be presented to all participants by the NOC President, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar.

