NOC: Fashikun drags Galadima committee, Popoola to ICPC

Former Captain of Nigerian handball team and Managing Editor of online medium, www.gongnews.net Mr Olajide Fashikun has signified intention to drag the NOC electoral Committee led by Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and the outgoing NOC Secretary General, Mr Tunde Popoola to the ICPC.

Fashikun told a handful of journalists in Abuja that “the cleansing of our sports industry has to start from here. The NOC election is fraught with all manners of allegations. On this particular one concerning the documents Mr Popoola submitted in relation to the election, we have to do some deliverance and not just take anything for granted.

Popoola was accused of having forged some of the documents that were to qualify him to run for a second term as the Secretary General of the NOC. “These are the grounds for which either the Galadima committee overlooked by qualifying Popoola for the election rather than decide first on the petition which should have aided the disqualification of Popoola if the papers are seen to have been fake.

Fashikun who was disqualified for late submission of his forms said, “I am not contesting my alleged disqualification over late submission of the forms. However, I am aghast that the Ibrahim Galadima committee went on to declare that Mr Tunde Popoola, the outgoing Secretary General of the NOC was cleared to run the election despite his warped documents submitted.

“I have already briefed some lawyers to go to court to stop the Yola election. The processes will start on Monday morning. By the time the lawyers are perfecting their papers, I should be submitting my petition against Mr Popoola to the ICPC.”