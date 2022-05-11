NOC initiates inclusion of women in sports politics, management

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is taking a bold step in ensuring an increased participation of women in Sports Administration and Politics by organizing a two-day seminar to address the key challenges they face.

The seminar with the theme- SPORTS POLITICS: WOMEN INCLUSION; is for women at a senior career level and are interested in Sports Politics, it is also for Women representatives on the Board of National Sports Federations and States Sports Associations. It will take place in Lagos on May 13 and 14, 2022; at Golfview Hotel and Suites, 12 Adeyinka Adebayo street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a release signed by Phemmy Adetula, the Public Relations Officer, NOC, the objectives include: Understanding and discussing the challenges women face in sport politics. It will also profer new solutions to these challenges by helping the women to connect with other colleagues, sponsors, supporters, and mentors that will support them on their career path. It will help them identify short- and long-term career and leadership visions and goals while creating a plan to achieve these visions.

Speaking on the need for the seminar, the President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel believes the NOC is in a better place to tackle these challenges through the seminar.

“For many years, the NOC noticed how difficult it has been for women to win elections at the Federations level and into the Nigeria Olympic Committee. As a result, this seminar will focus on the challenges faced by women and proffer solutions to these challenges.”

Distinguished speakers have been lined up to inspire the next generation of women sports administrators. They include Prof. Florence Adeyanju, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku and Mrs. Abiola Awote. Others are Mr. Felix Awogu and Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Aluko. The NOC President, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel will declare the seminar open.

