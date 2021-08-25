NOC launches new website

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has launched their new website.

The website, www.nigeriaolympic.org has all the informations available about the Olympic movement in Nigeria.

According to the NOC Image maker, Phemmy Adetula, it’s most expedient that we, as an organization have a functional website. We are forward looking and must let the world know about our activities and events.

“With this new website, the Nigeria Olympic Committee will be very active on social media and will be taking digital information to the next level. This is the beginning of a new face in the NOC”, Adetula concluded.