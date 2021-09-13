NOC reaffirms commitment to success of Nigerians teams

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has given kudos to the athletes and officials of Team Nigeria to the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan for their level of competitiveness at the Games.

In a statement released by Phemmy Adetula, the NOC PRO, “this was a five-year plan for the athletes because of the Covid 19 pandemic that delayed the Games. The NOC, in its capacity, made sure that grants and scholarships were applied and given to as many athletes that deserved it from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA).

These grants assisted our athletes through the thick and thin of their preparation and we saw the testament in Tokyo.

The NOC thanked Mr President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to Team Nigeria and the continuous development of sports in Nigeria. The body, equally appreciates the working relationship between the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the NOC, saying, “these are moments to cherish”.

Several moments led to Japan, there in Japan, and after but, our joy is Team Nigeria gained new experiences and consolidated a few at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games while making in-roads into new sports.

The NOC also appreciated the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the cordial relationship that exists over time.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee hinted that the International Olympic Committee is the father of all NOCs in the world and affiliated international Federations. The IOC have the rules and regulations that govern each of their activities, Games and competition, which is sacrosanct.

The IOC and NOC will never in any capacity work against its subjects when it comes to the interpretation of the rules of the game. Towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, an NOC Accreditation Manual was published in December 2019 and forwarded to every federation that qualified for the Tokyo Japan Games.