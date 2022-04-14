NOC to women sports administrators, managers: Step out, mount World stage (PICTURES)

The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel, has urged Nigerian women sports administrators and managers to take advantage of the provisions and opportunities being offered by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to achieve greater visibility and results at the global stage.

While commending the large turnout of women at the seminar and assuring them of his personal support, the NOC supremo stated that the IOC has dedicated the vice person position for Nigerian women, hence they should bring up programmes and activities that will be sponsored by them.

He made the assertion at a two-day seminar organised by the Nigerian Olympic Commission Women Committee, held at the Hotel de Bentel in Abuja on April 12 and 14, with the theme “Effective Career Enhancement for today’s Women in Sports”.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson of the NOC women commission Mrs Margreth Binga, who was represented by the vice chairperson, Mrs Dili Onyedimma, said the seminar was an avenue that brought the women in sports together for a purposeful deliberation on the way forward in women involvement in international sports.

She added that it was a privilege for distinguished female administrators, managers, coaches and even atheletes to converge in one venue to learn.and share experiences, in line with international best practices, adding that the Lagos version of the Seminar will hold on April 27 and 28, 2022.

Mrs Onyedimma emphasised that the seminar was designed for Nigerian women who not only are technocrats in sports administration but also possess the requisite flair to bring positive change to sports administration.

She urged women administrators and sports lovers to endeavor to develop interest in sporting activities as well as participate in sports events in order to understand sports better, moreso as sports is a unifying force for fostering peace.