Nomadic Commission move to combat 18.5m out-of-school kids

The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has trained members of School Based Management Committees (SBMC) and Mothers Association (MA) from Northwest in a bid to combat the 18.5 million out-of-school children.

The trainees, who are drawn from the seven Northwestern states, are expected to cascade the training to 20 peoples each from 30 communities in each of the seven states thus covering 4,200 members of SBMC and MA.

The trainees are expected to monitor the working of schools, prepare and recommend school development plan, monitor utilization of grants received from government and mobilize persons and resources for the greater participation of the people and good governance of the schools.

Addressing the Capacity Building Training for members of School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) and Mothers Association (MA) from Northwestern states on Combating the Menace of out-of-school children in Kaduna on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of NCNE, Prof. Bashir Usman, said 3.5 million of the 18.5 million out-of-school children are from nomadic background.

He said the figure of out-of-school children rose from 10.5 million in 2021 to 18.5 million in 2022 due to the spate of insecurity and early marriages in the region.

Prof. Usman, who was represented by the Commission’s Director of Quality Assurance, Mr. Akin Akinyosoye, said the alarming rate of the out-of-school children may worsen the security situation in the region and in Nigeria if unchecked.

“In 2022, UNICEF reported that Nigeria has 18.5 million children that are out of school. This figure is quite high when compared with 2021 estimates that was put at 10.5 million which puts Africa’s most populous country’s out-of-school children to be on an emergency frequency.

“Alarmingly, UNICEF posits that 60 percent of the 18.5 million OOSC in Nigeria are girls. This could be worse in the Northwest Zone comprising of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, which were adversely affected by kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, early marriage, hence the increased number of out-of-school children in the zone. The prevalence of out of school children could exacerbate the worsening security situation in the zone.

“The Commission has adopted various strategies to ensure that these nomadic children return to schools. Part of this effort is to build the capacity of members of School Based Management Committees (SBMC) and Mothers Associations (MA) to serve as foot soldiers in boosting the effort of the Commission towards reducing the number of Out-Of-School Children (00SC) in their communities. This effort is aimed at educating them on their roles and responsibilities in ensuring effective and efficient management of nomadic schools,” he said.

The Commission’s Director of Social Mobilisation and Women Development, Dr Fidelis Idoko, said the SBMC and MA are expected to monitor the working of schools.

“In each state, you are expected to cover 30 school communities, which are spread 10 per senatorial zone. You are expected to train a minimum of 20 members of SBMC and MA in each community. We hope that a minimum of 4,200 members of SBMC and MA will be trained across the seven states to form the foot soldiers in combating the prevalence of out-of-school children in the zone,” he said.

