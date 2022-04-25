Nomination: Anybody who affords N100m isn’t close to voters – IPAC



The chairman of Accord party in Enugu state, Mr. Edwin Ikechukwu has decried the staggering amount of money charged by some political parties for nomination forms for people vying for presidential office.

Ikechukwu, who is also the chairman of Inter Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, in the state, stated this in an interview in his office.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sell nomination forms for the forthcoming 2023 at exorbitant rate, pointing out that only those that are stinkingly rich can afford to pay N100 million, N40 million, N30 million, and so on.

According to him, by raising the bar so high, they have thus mortgaged political positions that those that can buy such forms and would not be close to the electorate.

“They have raised the standard so high that anybody who can afford N100 million to buy nomination form will not be close to the electorate.

“They have mortgaged political positions in the country by demanding such money. They are not considering wealth of experience for governance.

“Somebody who can afford such money is not looking for the people’s mandate, he wants to buy the position for himself,” he declares.

The Accord chair, however, said that Accord party nominations are affordable in order not to scare away would-be aspirants.

He disclosed that the nomination forms for presidential position is N18 million; governorship N6 million; Senate, N2 million; House of Representatives and House of Assembly positions, N1.5m and N500,000 respectively.

Asked what they are doing to woo aspirants to their parties, Ikechukwu said that they were approaching those they feel would give good governance to the people not those that would mortgage the people.

“We are approaching those we feel can give good governance to the people to come and vye for political positions in our party. Our nomination forms are affordable,” he said.

