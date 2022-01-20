Non aeronautical presents new vista of revenue generation, FAAN MD tells staff

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said potential new revenue generation avenues will be explore as the hitherto aeronautical sources are no longer dependable following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global aviation.

Managing Director of FAAN Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu adduced that non-aeronautical sources present the airports management agency the gold mine in the post pandemic era as with plans to ensure the revenue it growth hits 30% by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Captain Yadudu spoke at a management Breakfast Meeting with the theme: ‘Sustainable Aviation Business in a Post Pandemic- The Role of FAAN’s Management` where he intimate top management staff that it is not yet uhuru for the industry as it continues to witness one form of restriction or another due the mutating nature of pandemic.

The FAAN boss urged workers not to despair but to come up with steps to improve the agency’s financial status to ensure its solvency as the dwindling aeronautical revenues takes its toll on FAAN revenue.

Speaking specifically of the non aeronautical revenue, Capt Yadudu disclosed that “It currently accounts for 27.5% of our total revenue and has increased by 8.3% Year on Year from August 2016 till date. Our target from this meeting is to increase this to at least 30% by the end of 2nd Quarter of 2022 as well as come up with other strategies for building sustainable aviation business amidst the pandemic,”