Non-conduct of delegates’ election: NASS, state assembly PDP aspirants petition NWC 

The state House of Assembly and National Assembly aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Wednesday, petitioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over the non-conduct of three man ad-hoc delegates election in the state.

The aspirants, arising from a meeting held at the party secretariat in Awka, recalled that the adhoc delegate election could not hold on April 30 but was rescheduled to May 1st and was not conducted due to unavailability of original result sheets.

A communiqué signed by 74 of the aspirants and addressed to the SWC through the national chairman of PDP, Professor lyorchia Ayu, recommended that the poll should hold on May 5th 2022, so as not to jeopardise their chances in the 2023 elections.

The communiqué which was read by Onyebuchi Offor, aspirant for Ekwusigo, Nnewi North and Nnewi South federal constituency, reads: “We note with pain and dismay the inability of Jibrin Ahmed led committee to conduct the 3 man ad-hoc delegate election that was to hold on 30th April but rescheduled to 1st May, 2022 due to unavailability of original result sheets. We passionately call on the national leadership of our great party, PDP, to expeditiously repeat the botched exercise on Thursday, 5th May 2022 so as not to jeopardise our chances in the 2023 elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

