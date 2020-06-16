Non-implementation of resolutions worries Plateau lawmakers

The Plateau state House of Assembly Tuesday, at plenary, frowned at non implementation of myriads of resolutions passed by the state executive arm.

Speaker of the house, Abok Ayuba, said while giving out prayers from a motion of urgent public importance raised by Easter Dusu, on the recurrences of deaths along Hill Station junction, down to Gada Biyu in Jos, the state capital.

He said: “We are lawmakers in this state, and so, we can’t be making laws and those laws would be kept aside.”

Ayuba instructed the house clerk to make a full list of all legislative resolutions, to verify those implemented and those not implemented.

The mover of the motion, Easter Dusu, said four months ago, similar concern was raised by her at the plenary, adding that a legislative resolution was reached but regrettably no action was taken.

She said: “The need to protect the rights and lives of the people and motorists around Hill Station and Polo round about in Jos, cannot be over emphasised.”

She said the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), should be made to mount speed breakers around the area to prevent chains of reoccurrence of accidents caused by the heavy trucks plying the road.

The House committee of works was later mandated to summon the state commissioner of transport to give explanation on why resolutions were not implemented.

Meanwhile, the House also gave first reading into a bill seeking to establish the state blood transfusion safety committee, cosponsored by its committee chairman of health, Daniel Listic and others.

Similarly, the House further gave second reading into a bill seeking for a law to establish the Plateau State Corporate Social Responsibility Commission, cosponsored by deputy speaker, Sale Yipmong and others.

Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, stated that the bill is important and later on referred the bill to the house committee on parastatal for further deliberation and consideration. The committee has two weeks to report back to the plenary.