Non oil revenue: FG bullish despite mixed performance on CIT/VAT

In spite of mixed fortunes witnessed in the third quarterly report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), there is hope that the federal government (FG) will meet its non-oil revenue projections in the 2021 budget.

Although income from the Company Income Tax (CIT) surpassed budget projections for the nine month period ended September 2021, collectibles from Value Added Tax (VAT) and Customs were not so encouraging.

Given the provision of the Finance Act 2020 that pegged the cost of collections at not more than 50 per cent of the collected amount, analysts at Afrinvest estimate. minimum CIT (gross CIT less collection cost) at N668.6 billion for the nine month period in 2021. “This holds positive for FG’s non-oil revenue projection in 2021 as minimum CIT for the nine month period in 2021 surpassed the nine month of 2021 pro-rated budgeted target of N511.3 billion by 30.8 per cent.

On the other hand, the estimated minimum VAT (gross VAT less collection cost) fell short of budgeted amount as the FG was only able to realise N113.2 billion (36.7 per cent lower than the nine month pro-rated target of N178.8 billion) between January and October 2021.

Overall, combined FG’s revenue from CIT and VAT for the nine month period of 2021 (N781.8 billion) has outperformed pro-rated amount (N680.1 billion) by 13.3 per cent – an indication that the FG is on course to achieve its non-oil revenue target from CIT (N681.7 billion) and VAT (N238.4 billion) for 2021.

The improvement in gross CIT was mainly driven by a 249.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q/q) (156.6 per cent year-on-year ) y/y)) increase in the foreign CIT component to N180.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021 as global economic activities continue to recover, albeit modestly.

For the same period, we observed that domestic CIT collection (the largest CIT source) fell 30.1 per cent q/q (up 19.3 per cent y/y) to N292.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021 despite the sustained recovery of activity sectors within the economy.

“We link this decline to pressure on companies’ bottom line following higher operating costs. Regarding the decline in gross VAT revenue, we noted a 60.9 per cent q/q reduction in the foreign non-import VAT component to N81.3 billion which offset the 57.6 per cent and 5.7 per cent q/q increase in domestic non-import VAT and (Nigerian Customs Service) NCS-Import VAT to N295.5 billion and N123.8 billion respectively. We attribute this reduction to the recent slowdown in global economic activities occasioned by the resurgence of the pandemic, and the high energy cost and supply shortage experienced in Europe in the third quarter of 2021”, said Afrinvest.

Related

No tags for this post.