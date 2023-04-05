Non-oil sector: Stakeholders urged to redouble efforts on economic growth

Stakeholders in the on-oil sector have been urged to redouble their efforts at innovative policies targeted at increasing the sector’s contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

The chairman, Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Abuja, Mr Ifeanyi Onuba made the call while addressing the press recently in preparation for its forthcoming stakeholders’ conference.

He said “there has never been a time like today when the country needs local and foreign investments to reduce undue pressure on the nation’s foreign reserve.”

Onuba said the conference which is scheduled for Wednesday 5th of April at the Barcelona hotel, Wuse 2 is with the theme, “The Role of Non-oil Sector Towards Economic Diversification, GDP Growth”.

According to the CICAN Chairman, his association will give its unalloyed support to any agency, which is ready to create policies and initiatives aimed at attracting investors or expanding export of Nigeria’s product targeted at the untapped global market while also taking advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, which Nigeria is a signatory.

The participants at the conference will see presentations from Nigeria Export Promotion Council on the sub-theme ‘Export For Survival: Exploring Nigeria’s New Gateway to Generating FDIs, Economic Growth’, while the Standard Organisation of Nigeria will speak on ‘The Role of Standardisation in Building a Resilient Non-oil Sector.

