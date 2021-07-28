Non-payment of Super Eagles bonuses, coaches’ salaries: NFF opens up

The Nigeria Football Federation says it is working at a pace to ensure
the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances of the coaches and
players of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, as well as
salaries owed the coaches of the team.
NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said in Abuja on Wedneday
that the challenges and disruptions caused by the global coronavirus
pandemic are still being felt by government institutions and
businesses the world over, and there was no need to pretend that these
are normal times.
“The NFF deserves no joy in owing players and coaches their
entitlements. The same players and coaches have been well-taken-care
of and provided the necessary facilities when things were normal, and
as we work assiduously towards conquering the present challenges and
seeing sunlight again, we expect the players, coaches and
administrative staff to show the same level of understanding that they
have been showing over the past 18 months.
“Of course, we are pragmatists and we realize that these things can
be frustrating and some people will boil over and talk about them. It
is normal. Last month, during the friendlies in Austria, we were able
to pay some of the outstanding bonuses and allowances. We are working
at a pace presently to clear what is remaining. As I speak, we are
owing the team bonuses and allowances from only the last two matches,
and payments for these two games have been sent to the Central Bank
some weeks ago. They will receive the monies shortly. We are equally
working to pay the coaches what they are being owed as salaries.”
Dr Sanusi’s comments were in direct reference to a statement credited
to Super Eagles’ defender, Leon Balogun on Tuesday saying the NFF was
owing the players bonuses and allowances. “We have never denied owing
the team. Leon is a senior player that everyone respects for his
quality output on the pitch and calmness and forbearance off it, but I
do not know which reports he was referring to when he said the NFF was
contradicting itself.
“He also talked about playing pitches. Sincerely speaking, the past
few years has seen a remarkable improvement in stadia infrastructure
across the country. The team had to move round the States because the
turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja got bad.