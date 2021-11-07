Non state actors to Igbo: Be cautious, discourage killings, attack on security facilities in Southeast

A group, Non State Actors Consultative Forum, has called on leaders from South East to exercise caution over the continued killings and attack on security facilities.

The forum çonsisting members from Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara,

Nasarawa, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi states and FCT took the position in a joint statement signed by its National Coordinator, Abdulrazaq Alkali, over the weekend.

Blueprint reports that in recent times, killings and attacks on security facilities and personnel as well as on ordinary citizens have been ravaging the Southeast Nigeria.

The forum which attributed the act to the Eastern Security network (ESN), an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has therefore cautioned the group, urging Igbo leaders to take a stand.

The statement reads partly, “It is on record that on many occasion Nnamdi Kanu has called for violent attacks on Nigeria’s security personnel and on people from other ethnic groups, just exactly what we are occasioning presently.

“Unfortunately when Nnamdi Kanu was calling for such attacks the Igbos leaders and politicians rather than cautioning him against such actions turn a deaf ear. One will wonder why the Igbo leaders always lost their voice when Nnamdi Kanu and his cohorts are committing crimes against Nigerians, but will display all sort of anger and accusation toward the Federal Government when it take drastic measures to tame his activities and that of IPOB.

“What exactly is the interest of Igbo leaders in the activities of IPOB?

It is disheartening and shameful that some leaders form southeast are calling for release of Nnamdi Kanu and his cohorts from custody without allowing the judicial process to take its place. While it is common practice around the world to accept repentant members of terror organisations, by rehabilitating them and reintegrating them back into the society (only when there is high certainty that they will not go back to their terror activities) or utilising them to fight the terror organisation.

“The federal government have devised a carrot and stick strategy to fight insurgency in Northeast and banditry in the Northwest. Nonetheless, the government cannot dialogue or rehabilitate unrepentant terrorists who are unwilling to do the needful. The federal government cannot and should not release an unrepentant leader of a terrorist organisation who has called for attack on Nigerian citizens and is responsible for attack on 164 police facilities and killing 175 security personnel without trial? No responsible government will follow such path of self-destruction.

“It is on record that that Nnamdi Kanu was previously released on bail and same Igbo elders and politicians stand in as his sureties.

“But nonetheless, he still went ahead and violates all the terms and conditions of his bail including arranging and participating in mass rallies and promotion of hatred against Nigeria and its citizens. And after the security agencies move against him he jumped bail and leaves the country, where he continued to promote terror acts against Nigeria. One will like to ask where are the Igbo elders when Kanu set up and command the Eastern Security Network (ESN) which is responsible for killing and maiming of Nigerians living in the Southeast especially Northerners and attacks on the security personnel.

“What have the Igbo elders ever done to curtail the terror activities of IPOB or bring Nanmdi Kanu to order? And if they cannot influence whatsoever on putting a stop on the activities of Nnamdi Kanu and his terror organisation why are they trying to blackmail the FG and judiciary in order to avoid prosecuting Nnamdi Kanu? Why are they afraid of allowing judicial process to takes its place against Nnamdi Kanu? Or do they have anything to hide? Are their hands really clean in all these mess?”

For peace to reign, the forum noted in Southeast Nigeria, the Forum noted that it is imperative for Igbo leaders to accept that they can no longer achieve personal interest through blackmailing the Federal Government and other Nigerian tribes.

