None of you saw COVID-19 coming, Ricoswavey warns pastors on 2022 predictions

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Ricoswavey, has warned pastors not to make any prediction for the year 2022.

According to the actor, none of the pastors saw the coming of the Coronavirus pandemic. He asked them to “rest” this year.

His tweep reads; ”Dear pastors, please no 2022 predictions this year abeg. None of you saw the coming of coronavirus last Year. Rest this year biko.”

