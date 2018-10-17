North APC Crisis: APC sets up probe panel

The last has not been heard about the crisis rocking the North East caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is because a disciplinary committee comprising three persons from the zone has been constituted to try the embattled zonal chairman.

In a statement by Zonal Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Ajiya on behalf of other executives which was made available to Blueprint on Wednesday said, “Arising from the suspension of the zonal chairman from the exercise of his powers under Article 21D, we have reconstituted a three man disciplinary committee to look into the allegations.

The committee comprises Sen Abubakar Umar Tutare from Taraba state as chairman, Hon Sani Haruna from Adamawa state as secretary while Abdukadir S Abdukadir from Bauchi state is a member.”

The statement asked the embattled zonal chairman to make himself available before the committee for investigation.

It could be recalled that Mustapha Salihu, the embattled chairman was last Saturday suspended by some aggrieved members of the zonal EXCO for what they described as his failure to hold the party together.

A day after the purported suspension, Salihu issued a statement in which he described the action of a few persons coming together to suspend him as nullity.

This latest move by the same group, according to a member of the group, Maigari Hussain Maigari has been communicated to the national headquarters of the party.

