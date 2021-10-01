‘North Central, most qualified for APC National Chair position’

The Director-General Tanko Umaru Almakura Campaign Organisation for National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Dominic Alancha, has made a strong case for the micro zoning of the position of the National Chairman of the party to the North Central geopolitical zone.

He made the call while interacting with the Managing Editor of Blueprint Newspapers, Mr. Clem Oluwole, in his office Wednesday.

He observed that the North Central political zone had paid its dues through massive electoral support and party loyalty

but without any commensurate patronage of the region.

The DG said the zone is native to APC and accounted for the second largest votes for Mr. President in the 2019 polls and deserved equity and justice going into 2023.

Comrade Alancha further said that the geopolitical is the heart beat of the nation, gifted political leaders who have offered great leaderships to Nigeria since the First Republic and will unite and strengthen the party under its chairmanship.

“Senator Tanko Umaru Almakura is a renewed and fresh breath in this direction with deep leadership pedigree spanning through his activism in his university days, community service, national

duties, business and governance,” he opined.

Comrade Alancha said that fairness and collective bargaining is the very oxygen of political engineering and called on the party apparatchiks to do the needful to guide the party to greater heights.

The DG said the face of the new national leaders of the party from its forthcoming convention will define the party going forward and called on stakeholders and delegates to vote for candidates

with capacity, competence and character.

He regretted that since taking over power from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015, the ruling APC had been rocked by internal leadership crises, stressing that the survival of the party was hinged on its zoning formula particularly the presidential ticket for 2023.

Responding, Mr. Oluwole thanked Comrade Alancha for his visit and wished his principal a successful outing in the race.