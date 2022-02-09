North central youths allege ‘shortchange’ in NERC commissioner’s appointment

The North central youths under the auspices of the North Central Development Union (NCDU) have alleged that there is an attempt to short change the zone in the management board of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by its Convener, Comrade John Amali, alleged that the nominee, Dr Ali Yusuf, whose name had been sent to the Senate for confirmation is not an indigene of Kwara but hailed from Osun state.

The group asked the National Assembly and the Senate Committee on Power to reject his nomination in the interest of justice, and replace him with another qualified person from the zone.

“The leadership of North Central Development Union (NCDU) condemns in its entirety the attempt to short-change the North Central Zone in the management board of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory commission (NERC) as contained in the Senate Schedule for the screening of the nominated commissioners for the commission, where one Dr. Ali Yusuf is nominated to represent the zone.

“The provisions of criteria for the nomination of the members of the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as stipulated in the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005. In section 34 of this Act which as to do with Appointment of Commissioners:

“Sub-Section 1: State that Subject to sub-section 2 & 3 of this section, the commission shall consist of seven fulltime commissioners appointed by the President subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“We observe that going by the list sent to Senate for confirmation the North Central Zone thus not have any nominee. As Dr. Ali Yusuf nominated to represent the North Central Zone is not an indigene of Kwara State, he is from Ifetedo Local Government Area Council in Osun State, though his father is residence Ilorin, Kwara State where he raised all his children including Dr. Ali Yusuf.

“As a group, we dont know the reason responsible for this calculated attempt by some perceive enemies of this administration to deny the North Central Zone it slot in the management of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission. Dr. Ali Yusuf has never worked in any agency under Federal Ministry of Power on in any industry in Power Sector in Nigeria and by this he thus not have requisite experience abinitio to be involved at regulatory role level for Electricity generation and distribution in Nigeria talk less of lobbying to subvert the interest of a Geo-political zone.

“We call on the Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Power to rightly reject this list of the nominees as their nomination did not follow due process. The nomination of Dr. Ali Yusuf should be replaced with another nominee who is from North Central Zone. As his confirmation will deny the North Central Zone a fair representation on the management board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the group said.