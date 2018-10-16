North-East chairman’s suspension, a nullity – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as a nullity, the purported suspension of its National Vice Chairman, North-East, and Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

Some APC members at the weekend had suspended the national officer as the party Chairman in charge of NorthEast.

But in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, the new National Publicity Secretary of APC, Lanre Onilu, said whatever issue members might have against Mustapha, the party structure and constitution provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the “North East Zonal Office”.

“We state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the “North East Zonal Office” does not have such powers to suspend a national officer.

According to the party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Whatever issues there might be, the party constitution provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution,” he stated.

